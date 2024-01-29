Daily News Update: AKA remembered, Zululand’s new prime minister, WesBank won’t sue

In today’s news update, fans of the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes remembered the slain rapper on what would’ve been his 36th birthday.

Meanwhile, WesBank CEO said the bank had no plans to pursue legal action against a former “whistleblower” employee.

And in case you haven’t heard, the Zulu nation has a new traditional prime minister…

News today: 29 January

AKA remembered on his birthday

A photo of a young AKA. The writer has reflected on the life of late rapper, on what would’ve been his birthday. Picture: akaworldwide/Instagram

Fans remembered late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes on what would’ve been his 36th birthday on Sunday.

AKA was gunned down on 10 February last year, outside a restaurant in Durban.

His mother Lynn Forbes wrote in a social media post: “What an incredible blessing you are and always will be.”

READ FULL STORY: WATCH: ‘Today, 36 years ago, I gave birth to you,’ Lynn Forbes remembers AKA on his birthday

Zulu nation has new prime minister

Zululand’s new traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Photos: X/ @ZANewsFlash and Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini announced the appointment of Thulasizwe Buthelezi as his new traditional prime minister.

He made the announcement during the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday.

The incumbent prime minister will fill the gap left by the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

READ MORE: Thulasizwe Buthelezi: Who is the Zulu nation’s new prime minister?

Ronald Lamola said ICJ ruling amounts to ceasefire

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola addressing the media during the ANC National Executive Committee two-day meeting. Photo: Screengrab

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said ICJ’s ruling amounted to a ceasefire.

He addressed the media during the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday.

Lamola said “the only ones who are interpreting the ICJ verdict differently for the sake of propaganda is the State of Israel.”

READ FULL STORY: WATCH – ICJ ruling amounts to ceasefire, ‘Israel interpreting verdict differently for sake of propaganda’ – Lamola

Amnesty International said Israel must comply with ICJ order

South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. Photo: Said Khatib / AFP

Meanwhile, Amnesty International said Israel must comply with the ICJ’s ruling by taking measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The ICJ ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

This comes after South Africa took Israel to The Hague accusing the state of genocidal crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

READ MORE: Amnesty International says Israel must comply with ICJ order to prevent genocide in Gaza

WesBank not planning to sue ‘whistleblower’ or investigator

WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi. Photo: Supplied

WesBank said it has no plans to pursue legal action against its former its alleged former “whistleblower” employee, nor will they be going after a financial investigator.

The vehicle financier was accused of charging higher interest rates to black clients by the whistleblower.

“We must be careful to talk about a whistleblower [whom] we don’t know, or have any recollection of based on the information at hand, that they’ve even worked for us,” WesBank CEO, Ghana Msibi told The Citizen.

READ FULL STORY: ‘Blind to race’: WesBank not planning to sue ‘whistleblower’ or investigator – CEO

Khoza furious as Lorch leaves Pirates for Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Twitter / Sundowns

In sports, Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has left Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza deeply angered, according to a Sunday World report.

The 30 year-old soccer player has officially joined the rival team, following months of speculation about his transfer.

Orlando Pirates confirmed Lorch’s departure in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE: Khoza furious as Lorch leaves Pirates for Sundowns – Report

Mona Lisa painting splattered with soup

Two protestors threw canned soup onto the priceless Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday. (Photo by David CANTINIAUX / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by DAVID CANTINIAUX/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was attacked by protestors at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on Sunday.

In a viral video, the two women can be seen throwing canned soup at the painting.

READ FULL STORY: WATCH: Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ splattered with soup at Louvre Museum