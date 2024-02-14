ICJ confirms SA’s urgent request to intervene in Israel’s Rafah offensive

South Africa said it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by Israel

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) has confirmed in a post on X it received South Africa’s urgent request to consider using its power to prevent further deaths of Palestinians in Rafah and Gaza.

On Tuesday, South Africa said it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel’s plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians’ rights.

Ruling

The ICJ received the request, but gave no indication how, and when, it would make a decision. The Israeli foreign ministry also did not immediately respond to South Africa’s urgent request.

“This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order of Jan. 26.”

#SouthAfrica🇿🇦 will keep knocking at the doors of these institutions of global governance in defence of humanity. The wanton killing of innocent civilians MUST stop! https://t.co/heUNZyXC05 — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) February 13, 2024

The United Nation’s top court has in the past sometimes granted additional emergency measures when circumstances on the ground changed.

The ICJ last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The ICJ made this ruling in the case brought by South Africa calling for Israel to suspend its Gaza offensive and enable humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Palestinians.

The court has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa – whether genocide has occurred in Gaza.

Genocide

Israel denied the allegations of genocide as baseless arguing that it had a responsibility to protect all of its citizens, including those captured and held hostage by Hamas.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has persisted despite a the ICJ’s order to end plausible acts of genocide.

Israel’s war on Gaza — now in its 130th day — has killed at least 28 473 Palestinians and wounded 68 146 others.

