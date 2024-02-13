ANC misinterpreting ICJ ruling on Gaza to protect Hamas − SA Zionist Federation

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including an end to acts of genocide in Gaza.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor speaking to the media on the steps of the International Court of Justice. Picture: Screengrab

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has said that the African National Congress (ANC) government continues to misinterpret the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, which rejected a demand for a ceasefire in Gaza to protect it’s ally Hamas.

The SAZF was responding to the International Relations Department (Dirco) warning to Israel that if it continues its relentless bombing of Gaza, it will consider further legal action against Israel at the ICJ for another provisional measures to stop the attacks.

At least 63 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air and sea attacks on Rafah border with Egypt on Sunday night, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Further legal action

Dirco’s director general Zane Dangor said despite the ICJ ruling, which ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, the country continues to defy the world court’s order

“We are hoping that even the security council will intervene in the next few days. If not, we may have to consider on advice from our legal team whether we need to ask for another provisional order from the ICJ,” Dangor said.

ALSO READ: Dirco warns Israel of further legal action if Gaza attack continues

ANC-Hamas allies

SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks said government is misinterpreting the ICJ ruling.

“It is doing so to protect its allies Hamas in the region who are proxies of Iran. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed 18 Hamas battalions based in Gaza, however four Hamas battalions remain in Rafah.

“Intense activity that is to follow in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat. Therefore the Israeli government has ordered the IDF and the security establishment to submit a combined plan to the cabinet for evacuating the population and to destroy the battalions. Just this morning, two hostages held in the heart of Rafah were rescued by Israeli forces, which underscores the need to enter this area,” Marks said.

ICJ ruling

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has persisted despite a United Nations court order to end “plausible acts of genocide in the enclave”.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Last week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas’ demand for a ceasefire going against the hopes by the US for a ceasefire and hostage deal.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, said US pressure seems to have failed to dissuade Netanyahu.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia says no ties with Israel without independent Palestinian state