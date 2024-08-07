South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Jabulile Mbatha

Journalist

2 minute read

7 Aug 2024

05:20 am

Improving conditions for child offenders in secure care

Social development calls for improved conditions in secure care centres, including tech advancements and gender sensitivity training.

Improving conditions for child offenders in secure care

Picture for illustration: Facebook/Department of Social Development

The national department of social development has made recommendations to make the living conditions of children in secure care centres, who are in conflict with the law, more bearable.

This is after the South African Human Rights Commission found that practices in the centres are not in line with the Children’s Act, which seeks to protect the rights of all children, including offenders of the law.

Provincial coordinators and secure centre managers met for two days and recommended that the facilities be made conducive for pregnant child offenders.

Gender sensitivity training

Another recommendation was that social workers be trained to deal with gender sensitivity in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual community.

The centres also need to be more technologically advanced so deaf children can watch the behavioural management programmes as there are no sign interpreters in some centres.

ALSO READ: Children who kill: Violence breeds violence, say experts

Linda Makhathini, social work policy manager, said some interventions require funding from the National Treasury.

Need fencing to make sure children don’t escape

“We need fencing to ensure the children do not escape, that they are safe in the facility and there is no community retaliation for what they did in the community.”

Makhathini added there must be standardised behavioural management in all facilities to accommodate the emotional difficulties that children have.

Acting social worker manager Douglas Mavhunga said another issue is that children in the centres do vocational and skills training only.

Read more on these topics

children Department of Social Development South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘They have only themselves to blame’: Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their freedom
Courts Zuma takes Ramaphosa private prosecution fight to ConCourt [VIDEO]
Crime Pastor Mboro arrested after panga-wielding school chaos
Personal Finance SA banks revisit reverse mortgages: What you need to know
Courts High Court declares exclusive Afrikaner township in Pretoria illegal

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES