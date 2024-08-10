SAHRC calls Kunene ‘reckless’ after he said Nigerians and Zimbabweans work for it

Patriotic Alliance deputy president also said Home Affairs must send immigration officers to the SAHRC offices.

Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance at the IEC’s results centre at Gallagher Estate on 1 June, 2024 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it is concerned about Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene’s “false and dangerous” words.

Kunene was speaking to the SABC about the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina from the Miss SA pageant.

Adetshina’s withdrawal came after the Department of Home Affairs said it found prima facie evidence of identity theft committed by her mother. Adetshina added that she was concerned about her safety.

In the interview with the SABC, Kunene claimed the SAHRC had said it would take steps against those who were abusing Adetshina. He also said he suspected there are Nigerians and Zimbabweans working at the SAHRC.

SAHRC ‘disappointed’ by Kunene

“It is disappointing that a senior leader of a political party that is part of the government of national unity participated in an interview without factual information, thus continuing to perpetuate false information and disinformation about an institution established by the constitution of the Republic,” the SAHRC said.

The SAHRC said it does not have a view on whether Adetshina qualifies to participate in Miss SA. It also said only Home Affairs can comment on her citizenship.

It added that it cautioned people against posting messages that are false.

“Members of the public are reminded that public discourse and enquires should not veer into the realm of hate speech, xenophobia, incitement of violence, and cyberbullying.”

In the SABC interview, Kunene said the SAHRC must stop threatening South Africans.

“The SAHRC needs to refrain from threatening South Africans about taking action when South Africans voice their dismay and their disgust on the behaviour of illegal immigrants.

“This commission is forever defending illegal immigrants, it’s forever defending foreigners. When does it defend South Africans?

“In fact, I suspect there are Nigerians and Zimbabweans inside this commission.”

He then said the Minister of Home Affairs must send immigration officers to the SAHRC offices to verify the identity of those who work there.

He also took issue with the SAHRC previously calling the PA xenophobic.

“It’s a foreign human rights commission, not a South African Human Rights Commission.”

The SAHRC responded by saying Kunene lacks an understanding about its role and function.

“The mandate of the commission is to promote respect for human rights and a culture of human rights; promote the protection, development and attainment of human rights; and monitor and assess the observance of human rights in the Republic,” it said.

It added that it deals with around 6 000 complaints a year relating to issues of sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, xenophobia, service delivery challenges, rights of detained and accused persons, and the right to social security.

The SAHRC said it will report Kunene “reckless” statements to the Speaker of the City of Johannesburg.

“The reckless and unfounded statements by Councillor Kunene constitute an attack on a constitutional body. The South African Human Rights Commission will be reporting these statements to the Speaker of the City of Johannesburg. The Commission further reserves the right to take further action in terms of the South African Human Rights Commission Act.”

PA’s legal action against Miss SA

On Thursday, the PA said it had taken legal action against the Miss SA organisation to force it to remove Adetshina from the pageant.

Kunene said the PA will no longer proceed with its court case because “her withdrawal is exactly what we wanted”.

The Miss SA pageant finale is taking place on Saturday evening at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

