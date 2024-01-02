South Africa

By Faizel Patel

2 Jan 2024

10:52 am

Israeli officials concerned about South Africa’s ICJ case for ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza

In an 84-page court application to the ICJ, South Africa labelled Israel’s attacks as “genocidal” in character.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2023. – Netanyahu said Israel displayed unparalleled “morality” in the Gaza war and rejected South Africa’s charge that it was committing “genocidal” acts in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP)

South Africa’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza has ruffled the security establishment and the state attorney’s office in Israel.

It is understood the Israeli officials are concerned about South Africa’s urgent case against Israel at the ICJ.

Israel concerns

According to Haaretz, a senior legal expert dealing with the matter has in recent days warned the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) brass, including Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi, that there is “real danger that the court will issue an injunction calling on Israel to halt its fire, noting that Israel is bound by the courts”.

“According to international law experts, the proceeding may cement claims of genocide against Israel, and thus lead to its diplomatic isolation and to boycott or sanctions against it or against Israeli businesses,” Haaretz reported.

Israel’s State Attorney’s Office have already begun preparing to deal with the complaint.

Criticism

South Africa’s decision to lodge a case against Israel at the ICJ which has been lauded by some, comes after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment which has killed more than 21,500 people, about two thirds of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry following Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

However, South Africa was criticised by lobby group the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) saying “South Africa continues to humiliate itself in the international arena”.

“It has no shame in using international organisations like the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the ICJ when it suits their political purpose but shuns them when it doesn’t,” the SAJBD said.

ICJ case

In an 84-page court application to the ICJ, South Africa labelled Israel’s attacks as “genocidal” in character.

“The acts and omissions by Israel complained of by South Africa are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group [in the Gaza Strip].

“The conduct of Israel — through its State organs, State agents, and other persons and entities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or influence — in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention,” the affidavit reads.

SA lawyers

The application asks the ICJ for a hearing to take place next week and requests that a number “provisional measures” be indicated by the court.

South Africa’s legal team for its case to the ICJ against Israel includes John Dugard, Max du Plessis Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adila Hassim, Sarah Pudifin-Jones, Lerato Zikalala and Tshidiso Ramogale among others.

gaza Israel Palestine South Africa

