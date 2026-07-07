Malema’s responds to Madlanga commission allegations: Here’s what he said

The EFF leader has been implicated by WhatsApp chats relating to Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan.

The Madlanga commission has not yet indicated whether EFF leader Julius Malema will be summoned to testify, despite his formal response to a series of allegations linking him to senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

The inquiry resumed on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, focusing on evidence related to Khan, who is currently in hospital after sustaining serious gunshot injuries in what is believed to be an attempted hit last month.

Malema linked to Feroz Khan allegations

The focus during Tuesday’s proceedings was WhatsApp exchanges between Khan and alleged tobacco smuggler Mohammedh Sayed.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson presented the messages, which suggest a relationship involving Malema.

According to the evidence, the trio allegedly worked together in efforts to remove former Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Selumanthuro Dintwe.

The messages further indicate that Malema may have received sensitive information from Khan, including the identity and address of a VBS Mutual Bank curator who had initiated corruption charges against him.

The commission also heard allegations that Malema supported Khan in avoiding disciplinary action tied to financial misconduct.

Further, the WhatsApp messages suggest Malema’s potential involvement in procurement matters, including discussions around a South African Police Service (Saps) fleet management tender.

In one exchange, Sayed allegedly referenced a company named Bertobrite, stating that information about its bid originated from “Juju”.

The company has previously been linked to allegations of bribery in securing a City of Tshwane fuel tender.

Malema on Mazzotti relationship

Malema submitted an affidavit to the commission in response to claims made in an affidavit by commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, which also included questions about his relationship with Carnilinx CEO Adriano Mazzotti.

In his sworn statement, Malema acknowledged that Mazzotti donated R600 000 to the EFF to assist with the party’s registration.

He also addressed claims regarding residential arrangements involving his family.

The EFF leader stated that it was publicly known that his wife “used to reside at a property that is in the same complex precinct” as Mazzotti, stressing that the arrangement was under a “lease agreement”.

He rejected media reports that he and his family stayed at Mazzotti’s Sandton penthouse “gratuitously”.

Authenticity of WhatsApp chats questioned

Malema also distanced himself from the WhatsApp conversations between Khan and Sayed.

“I evidently cannot confirm whether these extracts are a true recording of their engagements or the authenticity of those extracts.

“Only they can. I do not understand why the commission requires me to confirm.

“I simply record this point to note that my response will be curtailed to claims that are in my personal knowledge and relating to me,” the affidavit reads.

Malema explained that, as a Member of Parliament (MP), he routinely receives information from members of the public, including law enforcement officials, to hold public figures such as Dintwe accountable.

Referencing a past interaction, he cited a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi following the February 2023 murder of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

“Nothing is, or could be, implicating of nothing more than receiving assistance on how to hold a public official accountable is proffered,” Malema said.

Addressing allegations tied to VBS and procurement irregularities, Malema denied any wrongdoing.

“I do not have knowledge of the exchanges between Mr Sayed and General Khan.

“I deny any influence that the contents of these paragraphs to the extent they infer any unlawful conduct on my part. To the best of my knowledge, I deny any Bertobrite bribery of the EFF.”

Madlanga commission declines to clarify next steps

The commission has not confirmed whether Malema will be required to testify in person.

Speaking after proceedings were paused for in-camera hearings, spokesperson Jeremy Michaels declined to provide clarity on the matter.

“Let’s see. This matter is in the hands of the evidence leaders, and obviously the commission is seeking to be fair to all those who have been implicated as we have seen consistently,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

In addition, Michaels confirmed the commission is engaging with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office about possibly extending its current deadline set for 31 August.