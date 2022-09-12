Sipho Mabena
Jagersfontein disaster: Authorities’ blame game after ignoring warnings about dam since 2020

Authorities have now resorted to playing the blame game, amid calls for accountability after warnings about a potential tragedy were ignored for two years.

A vehicle that was swept away by water at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, 12 September 2022, after a mine dam burst killing one person and leaving some community members homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Alarm bells about an imminent Jagersfontein dam tragedy in the Free State were sounded as early as 2020, but fell on deaf ears, and authorities are now playing the blame game following Sunday's tragic collapse, which has killed at least one and displaced hundreds. Kopung Ralikontsane, the province's director-general, has said that the Water and Sanitation department should take responsibility for the disaster, as they had been warned about the Jagersfontein mine waste water dam’s flaws at least two years ago. But departmental spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the mining company Jagersfontein Developments (Pty) Ltd had accepted responsibility for the dam...

