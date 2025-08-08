Joburg boosts free electricity allocation for vulnerable households

The increase comes after the city council approved an addendum to the ESP policy.

The City of Johannesburg has significantly increased its Free Basic Electricity (FBE) allocation, with qualifying indigent households now set to receive up to 120kWh of electricity per month.

The move, announced by the MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Jack Sekwaila, follows last month’s campaign by City Power to register residents for the city’s Extended Social Package (ESP).

Expanded social package approved

The increase comes after the city council approved an addendum to the ESP policy, which now bases allocations on household size and vulnerability.

“The FBE programme, which previously offered 30kWh per month to qualifying indigent households, has now been expanded and adjusted based on household size and vulnerability levels,” said Sekwaila.

“This forms part of the city’s efforts to strengthen and expand social safety nets, reduce inequality, and provide dignified energy access to vulnerable communities.”

Under the revised structure:

Households with four to seven people will receive 80kWh per month (an additional 30kWh).

Households with eight or more people will receive 120kWh per month (an additional 40kWh).

Allocations are determined using a vulnerability index that considers income, household structure, and social conditions, and will be adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Registration milestone surpassed

The city has already exceeded its registration target, with more than 130 000 qualifying residents signed up, well ahead of the December 2025 deadline.

Sekwaila credited this to partnerships with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which provided a verified database of residents already receiving social relief.

Registration is being extended to Eskom-supplied areas in Johannesburg, including Diepsloot, Orange Farm, and Ivory Park, with Eskom billing the city for FBE allocations to qualifying customers.

Some newly registered residents have yet to receive their free electricity due to outstanding documents and ongoing verification.

“We urge all affected customers to visit our service delivery centres with the required documents to finalise their registration,” Sekwaila said.

“City Power has made customer agents available to contact those affected and visit others to collect outstanding details.”

Combating illegal connections

The revision also aims to address electricity theft and infrastructure vandalism.

By increasing legal access to power, the city hopes to reduce illegal connections, cable theft, and meter tampering, all of which contribute to non-technical losses and strain the grid.

“This revision sends a clear message that we are serious about delivering tangible support to our most vulnerable residents,” Sekwaila said.

“At a time when many households are struggling with the rising cost of living, this increased allocation is a lifeline.”

Who qualifies and how to apply

Qualifying residents include pensioners, child-headed households, people with disabilities, and those earning less than R7 800 per month.

Applicants must provide:

South African ID

Prepaid meter number (City Power or Eskom)

Proof of income or Sassa grant

Three months’ bank statements or an affidavit if unemployed

Proof of residence or ward councillor confirmation

Municipal account (if applicable)

Applications can be made at City Power service delivery centres, pop-up sites, regional customer offices, or online at www.citypower.co.za.

