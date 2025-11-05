Water and electricity outages hit Joburg residents in these areas this week

City Power and Johannesburg Water have announced scheduled outages affecting multiple areas from Thursday to Saturday.

Residents in several Johannesburg areas will experience water and electricity disruptions this week as utility providers conduct essential maintenance work.

Johannesburg Water has announced an unplanned water outage in Diepkloof Zone 4 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, City Power will carry out planned electricity maintenance in Roodepoort and the inner city on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Diepkloof water outage on Thursday

All streets in Diepkloof Zone 4 will be without water on Thursday from 8am to 5pm, according to Johannesburg Water.

The utility said the maintenance is due to “system rehabilitation” and warned that consumers will be completely without water during this period.

According to Johannesburg Water, the benefit to customers would be improved service delivery, though the utility acknowledged that “further details to be provided [on the] location of water tankers”.

Roodepoort electricity maintenance on Friday

City Power will conduct planned maintenance at Ruimsig Switch Station on Friday, 7 November 2025, affecting multiple areas in the western suburbs. The power interruption will run from 8am to 4pm.

Areas affected include:

Ruimsig

Honeydew

Harveston

Little Falls

Aanwins AH in Region C

Inner city power outage on Saturday

The inner city will experience electricity disruptions on Saturday, 8 November 2025, when City Power carries out maintenance at Delta Substation.

The outage will affect Doornfontein South from 9am to 5pm.

Multiple streets will be impacted, including:

Abel Road

Areas from Claim to Central Street

Beit and Boxton Street

Prospect Road to Selwood Place

The eastern section of Wolmarans Street

Nugget and Blanket Street Standby

Quartz to Catherine Street

Seper Road corner Catherine Street

Microwave Distributor 2 to Microwave tower

Nederburg Hotel corner Nugget and Leyds Streets

Microwave Distributor 1 to Microwave tower

Highpoint joint to corner Quartz and Pretoria Street

Microwave towers 3 and 4

Outages advice

City Power stated that the interruption is necessary to perform essential maintenance work on its network, which is part of its ongoing programme to continually improve service.

The utility urged caution during the outages, advising that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live”.

City Power said it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by the interruptions.

