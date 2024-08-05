Water health risk: 100 dead fish found in Jukskei River in four days

The cause of the latest injection of toxins is unknown but the site of the dead fish is roughly 25km from the river's source

The Jukskei River has plumbed a new low in its long history of polluted abuse.

City of Johannesburg Ward 132 Councillor Annette Deppe raised the red flag to alert residents of a fresh pollution concern.

The councillor reported inky water and an alarming amount of dead fish.

“Significant health concern”

Ward 132, which covers parts of Midrand, is roughly 25km from the river’s source near the Johannesburg CBD.

The dire water quality was reported by Deppe on 2 August where she illustrated the uninhabitable state of the ecosystem.

“We have been retrieving between 30 to 40 dead fish per day from the Jukskei River and our local dams in Waterfall,” stated Deppe.

“Our water has never been this black and dirty, posing a significant environmental and public health concern,” the councillor added.

Deppe said investigations into what has worsened an already poor situation in the Jukskei were still ongoing and urged residents to avoid contact with the river.

“We also call upon relevant authorities and environmental organisations to collaborate with us to address this critical public health risk swiftly,” the councillor concluded.

Challenges across multiple municipalities

The river has been subject to several clean-up attempts over the years but as quickly as the muck is removed, it is pumped back in.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was part of a clean-up in Alexandra in July, which also aimed at educating residents about what they throw in the river.

Recently, the Bedfordview Edenvale News highlighted municipal shortcomings, using a property that sits on the banks of the Jukskei.

Overgrown vegetation compromising municipal infrastructure contributed to untreated sewage polluting the river.

Bedfordview Ward Councillor Jill Humphreys listed several stumbling blocks encountered when requiring the right tools from the municipality.

“Our Bedfordview depot had no PPE for four years. There are no grass-cutting contractors and the roads department had no covers for storm drains for years.”