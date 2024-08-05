Motorists urged to avoid volatile service delivery protest in Midrand

Disgruntled residents barricaded the road with debris, rocks and burning tyres on due to prolonged water outages

The JMPD are monitoring the protest. Photo: Flickr

Motorists have been urged to avoid Allandale Road in Midrand due to volatile protest action in the area.

It is understood disgruntled residents from Klipfontein View barricaded the road with debris, rocks and burning tyres on Monday due to service delivery issues.

The protest has caused massive traffic congestion.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they are monitoring the protest.

Water protest

“Allandale Road in Klipfontein View in Midrand is currently barricaded off to traffic with burning tyres, rocks and debris at the intersection of Sorensen and Kynoch Road. There is also a closure on Nancy Ndamase Street.

“We do understand that residents are protesting over prolonged water outages in the area. The situation is tense, as we’ve received earlier reports of passing vehicles being stoned. Officers have been dispatched, and the closure is causing traffic disruptions traveling between Midrand and Tembisa in Ekhurhuleni,” Fihla said.

Delays

Fihla has warned to motorists to expect delays as they divert from the closure.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid, and use alternative routes such as Modderfointein Road, Mastiff Road and Dane Road,” Fihla said.

