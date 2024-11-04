Exams resume at University of Limpopo’s campus after water woes

Polokwane mayor blamed tampering on a water line for the water shortage.

Examinations at the University of Limpopo’s Turfloop campus will resume on Monday after they were postponed on Friday because of water cuts.

Polokwane mayor Makoro John Mpe said on Sunday the water supply to the university is directly linked to the Ebenezer Dam line and that there had been a number of “power dips” as other issues affected the power supply, including strong winds and floods.

Mpe also claimed there had been “deliberate tampering” on the Dap Naude line which supplies water to the Dalmada water treatment plant, with valves being closed along the line, disrupting the regular flow of water.

“The municipality responded swiftly to address this matter, ensuring that the valves were reopened and the water supply from this line has since been restored to normal levels.”

He said a few weeks ago, deliberate acts of tampering with the municipality’s water infrastructure disrupted water services in parts of the city, Seshego and Mankweng, which covers the University of Limpopo.

“We are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the sabotage.”

