South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

Journalist

2 minute read

4 Nov 2024

05:45 am

Exams resume at University of Limpopo’s campus after water woes

Polokwane mayor blamed tampering on a water line for the water shortage.

University of Limpopo suspends exams due to water issues

University of Limpopo. Picture: X/Women in Science

Examinations at the University of Limpopo’s Turfloop campus will resume on Monday after they were postponed on Friday because of water cuts.

Polokwane mayor Makoro John Mpe said on Sunday the water supply to the university is directly linked to the Ebenezer Dam line and that there had been a number of “power dips” as other issues affected the power supply, including strong winds and floods.

ALSO READ: University of Limpopo suspends exams due to water issues

Mpe also claimed there had been “deliberate tampering” on the Dap Naude line which supplies water to the Dalmada water treatment plant, with valves being closed along the line, disrupting the regular flow of water.

“The municipality responded swiftly to address this matter, ensuring that the valves were reopened and the water supply from this line has since been restored to normal levels.”

He said a few weeks ago, deliberate acts of tampering with the municipality’s water infrastructure disrupted water services in parts of the city, Seshego and Mankweng, which covers the University of Limpopo.

“We are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the sabotage.”

NOW READ: Shoddy work leaves Limpopo town without water

Read more on these topics

Limpopo water

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George
News ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters
News Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report
Crime Number of illegal miners who have resurfaced in Orkney rises to 565
News Allegations of police officials’ ties to taxi industry spark calls for investigation

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES