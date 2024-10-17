Here is how much CoJ customers could be fined under level 1 water restrictions

Tampering or destroying water infrastructure may lead to arrest and water restriction violations come with a large fine.

Not adhering to level 1 water restrictions or water service by-laws can come with a hefty fine.

Water restrictions have been in place since the beginning of September and will last until at least the end of March 2025.

Limitations are generally in place during summer, but Rand Water and Johannesburg Water have been experiencing operational strains which are exacerbating supply issues.

Fines for non-compliance

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) are the entity that enforces the city’s water by-laws.

Residents can be fined for not adhering to level 1 restrictions and can also be fined for not using water infrastructure for its intended purpose or in the manner specified by city ordinances.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla shared an image of the fines sheet with The Citizen, with each offence carrying a R5,000 penalty.

Level 1 restrictions that would be subject to a fine would be the prohibition on residents and businesses watering their gardens and lawns between 6am and 6pm.

Residents and businesses are also prohibited from using a hose pipe to clean patios and driveways at any time of the day.

Johannesburg’s water problems

Shadow Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Environment, Infrastructure and Services Department Nicole van Dyk said only 20% of the city’s customers were disobeying water restrictions.

She called on Johannesburg Water to set the example, as their response times had the potential to save the most water.

Councillor Van Dyk told The Citizen that the city was losing roughly 46% of its water before it reached the customer.

This is not only a waste of the precious resource, but the city misses out on the chance to generate revenue for the barren coffers.

She revealed that 42 reservoirs around Johannesburg had structural or operational issues of varying severity that required urgent attention.

On why some areas get hit more than others, Van Dyk said recently developed areas like Region A had newer infrastructure, whereas areas closer to the CBD were in dire need of refurbishment.

Illustrating the greater challenges, Van Dyk said, “Pressure reduction valves have been stolen for copper while Johannesburg Water doesn’t have enough vehicles, not enough parts and not enough staff.”

Water saving tips

The CoJ issued tips on how to save water during restricted period:

Do not leave taps dripping

Wash your car on the grass, this will water your lawn at the same time.

Use a watering can instead of a hosepipe.

Shorten your showering time.

Use a glass of water to rinse when brushing your teeth.

Take shallow baths. Avoid filling your bath to a depth greater than 100mm.

Re-use water to water your garden or pot plants.

Residents and businesses can report offences, burst pipes, leaking water meters, and open hydrants via text message on 082 653 2143 or on X at @Jhbwater.

