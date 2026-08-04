Judiciary mourns ‘Rottweiler’ Judge Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann was celebrated for defending human rights, exposing state corruption, and protecting vulnerable citizens.

The South African Judiciary is mourning the passing of retired Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann, a respected jurist whose decades of service were marked by integrity, independence, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Retired for the past 10 years but still act­ive in the law, Judge Bertelsmann would have turned 80 on 21 August.

Serving with distinction

Bertelsmann succumbed to cancer over the weekend, 31 July 2026, at the age of 79.

Chief Justice, Justice Mandisa Maya, and members of the Judiciary learnt with sadness of Bertelsmann’s passing and expressed their condolences.

“Judge Bertelsmann served the Judiciary with distinction over many years and was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence and the fair administration of justice,” the Judiciary said.

“Throughout his judicial career, he earned recognition for his diligence, integrity and the quality of his judgments.”

Retirement

The Judiciary added that even in retirement, Bertelsmann remained dedicated to the administration of justice and continued to contribute his expertise in matters of public importance.

Bertelsmann was a judge in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for more than 16 years until his retirement in August 2016.

“His thoughtful and principled approach to the law leaves an enduring legacy within the South African legal fraternity.

“The Judiciary extends its heartfelt condolences to Judge Bertelsmann’s family, friends, former colleagues and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him. May they find comfort during this difficult time, and may his soul rest in peace,” it said.

Details of Bertelsmann’s funeral are yet to be announced.

‘The Rottweiler’

Bertelsmann was born in Germany in 1946 and attended school in Windhoek, Namibia, and Pretoria before studying law at Stellenbosch University and Unisa.

Nicknamed “The Rottweiler” in legal circles for his strict courtroom standard, Bertelsmann was celebrated for defending human rights, exposing state corruption, and protecting vulnerable citizens.

After overcoming personal addiction early in life, he dedicated decades to rehabilitation work and spent his retirement running a pro bono legal clinic for impoverished communities, leaving a lasting legacy of judicial independence and profound social empathy.