Ramaphosa receives Iran Navy probe report after ignored presidential order

The Presidency has indicated that the report will not be made public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a report from an independent panel investigating the circumstances surrounding the naval Exercise MOSI III “Will of Peace” and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy’s participation in the operation.

The presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay drew international attention to South Africa, particularly from the United States (US), raising concerns about political costs for the country.

Navy drills

The Iranian Navy sent three warships to False Bay, but they are understood not to have participated in the naval drills.

A decision was made not to have the Iranian ships join the South African, Russian, Chinese and Emirati warships when they sail out to sea to conduct joint operations as part of the Will for Peace 2026 exercise.

The investigation was launched in February 2026 after concerns emerged that the president’s instruction prohibiting Iran’s naval participation in the Chinese-led military exercise had not been followed.

Probe

According to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the probe was established following “circumstances surrounding the exercise that showed a failure to heed the president’s instruction that the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran must no longer participate” in Exercise Will of Peace 2026, which took place in South African waters.

Justice Ngoepe chaired the investigation panel, assisted by Justice M.M. Leeuw and Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) P.T. Duze.

Ramaphosa had initially instructed the panel to complete its work and submit a report within one calendar month of its establishment.

However, the panel requested additional time and presented what the Presidency described as a compelling reason for an extension, allowing it to complete its mandate.

Magwenya said the president had now formally received the report and would begin considering its contents and recommendations.

Report remains secret

While the findings could shed light on how the presidential directive was allegedly disregarded, the Presidency has indicated that the report will not be made public.

“The president will be processing the report and carefully consider its recommendations,” Magwenya said.

He added that “due to national security considerations, the work of the Panel, including the report, remains confidential.”

The announcement means the details of the investigation, including any findings relating to accountability or procedural failures, are unlikely to be publicly disclosed at this stage.

President thanks panel

Ramaphosa also thanked the panel members for their work.

According to Magwenya, the president thanked Justice Ngoepe and the panel members for their “dedication and diligence” in carrying out the investigation.

The report now rests with the president, who is expected to decide what action, if any, will follow once he has fully considered the panel’s recommendations.

Wills for Peace

The week‑long “Will for Peace 2026” exercises came just days after the US seized a Russian‑flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, saying it carried crude bound for Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of Western sanctions.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) billed it as a joint exercise of the BRICS+ forum of 10 countries.