Koeberg Unit 1 up by ‘end of the week’ but appeal submitted to set aside life extension

Koeberg Unit 1 received a life extension approval in July with the second nuclear reactor set for the same process in 2025.

South Africa’s power grid has remained stable despite Koeberg’s Unit 1 being offline since 11 September.

The nuclear power station’s first reactor was shut down earlier this month after an isolation valve failed a routine test.

The maintenance glitch has sparked alarm from the organisation which has placed the most pressure on the minister of electricity and energy’s nuclear plans.

Safety a priority

Eskom stated the shutdown was part of standard safety protocol but that the reactor would be back at capacity soon.

“The unit is currently being safely returned to service, and we anticipate that this will be completed by the end of the week,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena told The Citizen on Wednesday.

The day before the unplanned shutdown, South Africa Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) had submitted an appeal against the extension of Koeberg 1’s operating licence.

Lodged with the office of Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, SAFCEI wants the National Nuclear Regulator’s (NNR) decision to extend the operating licence set aside.

Describing the approval as “fatally flawed”, SAFCEI contest the NNR considered out-of-date documents and did not take the safety of affected communities into account.

Citing delays to repairs needed on containment structures and faulty monitoring, SAFCEI’s Executive Director, Francesca de Gasparis believes Koeberg is in a “deteriorating state”.

We demand that any major safety concerns identified by the International Atomic Energy Association be fully completed before any further extension is considered,” de Gasparis insisted.

The renewed operating licence now has an expiry date of July 2044, but the reactor will be shut down in January for planned refuelling and maintenance.

40 years without incident

Eskom recently celebrated Koeberg’s 40th birthday, with the nuclear station first being fired up in 1984

It took eight years to construct with Unit 2 becoming critical — the condition of being able to sustain a nuclear chain reaction — the following year.

Eskom explained that the location reduces the losses associated with long-distance transmission and is crucial to powering the Western Cape.

“This 40-year milestone is a testament that South Africa has the people with the right knowledge, skills, experience, and capabilities to run a nuclear power station safely,” stated Eskom’s Group CEO Dan Marokane.

Koeberg Unit 1 is one of almost 120 reactors across the globe that have safely continued operations beyond their initial 40-year life span.