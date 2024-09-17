GridCars and Eskom team-up for EV network expansion

GridCars and Eskom have teamed-up for the expansion of South Africa’s electric vehicle network. Image: GridCars via carmag.co.za

In a bid to “lead the charge” in the local electric vehicle charging domain, GridCars, recently selected as a charge-point partner for Eskom, says working with South Africa’s power utility is key to the successful roll out of EVs.

‘Big deal’

The company says the installation of the “smart” AC and DC chargers will serve a dual purpose. In addition to serving as charging points for Eskom’s fleet of EVs, the installation of these units will facilitate research into “optimising” the management of South Africa’s energy grid and EV charging practices.

According to the GridCars, the “smart” chargers are a “big deal”, with these units not only proving more efficient, but will also help balancing the stability of the national grid.

GridCars says the data gathered from this programme will be “invaluable” for developing new strategies to accommodate the increasing demand EVs place on the national energy grid, while maintaining the stability of the latter.

This research, GridCars says, will inform future policies and infrastructure developments, ensuring that South Africa uses best practices and superior charging technology.

“We are excited about industry collaborations that address key challenges and ensure the grid’s sustainability and resilience,” said GridCars’ Managing Director, Winstone Jordaan.

“Affordable, reliable EV charging networks require collaboration with sites, investment partners, and energy solution suppliers.

With Eskom playing a pivotal role, we must build integrated systems, ensuring all participants play to their strengths.”

