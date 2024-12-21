KZN family celebrates early Christmas with new homes

Minister Majodina hands over new homes to the Simamane family, marking a significant step in the Hazelmere Dam relocation project.

Minister Pemmy Majodina, alongside Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, handed over three completed homes to the Simamane family. Picture: Facebook

Christmas came early for the Simamane family in KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast region this week, when Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and her deputy David Mahlobo handed them keys to three newly built homes.

With their previous homes built within the high flood line, the family had to be moved from an area near the Hazelmere Dam to the Oakford Housing Development Area.

As part of the Hazelmere Dam Raising Project, government has undertaken to raise the dam level from 86m to 93m – securing water supply for the North Coast region, a development which has required the relocation of several families whose properties were affected by the expansion.

Families relocated

Addressing the families during the official handover of the houses, Majodina said government was “unwavering in its dedication to delivering quality housing to all affected families”.

“Today’s handover is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that every family impacted by the dam raising is provided with a dignified home.

ALSO READ: Planning to head to the Vaal this festive season? Here’s the current dam level

“While we celebrate this important step, I want to assure the remaining families that we are fully committed to completing the construction of their homes without any further delay,” said Majodina.

The Simamane family homes were prioritised due to their location, which allowed construction to proceed without the complex piling foundations required for others.

Majodina said the remaining 14 houses were in various stages of completion, with progress advancing steadily.

14 homes in various stages of completion

Foundations, brickwork and roofing are underway, with the final phase expected to be completed by July 2025.

Acknowledging challenges faced during the project, which included delays in approvals and procurement processes, Majodina reassured stakeholders of the project being “now back on track”.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam now below a third of its capacity

“We faced hurdles, but with determination and collaboration, we have made significant progress.

“My team is monitoring this project daily to ensure every family is moved into their new homes as soon as possible,” she said.

Majodina said the project had “broader socioeconomic benefits”.

Broader socioeconomic benefits

These included job-creation and the empowered local communities during the dam raising phase.

Thirty-eight workers, including eight women and 15 youths, have been employed in the housing construction, with 11 small, medium and micro enterprises offered contracts.

NOW READ: DWS tackles water crisis amid extreme weather events