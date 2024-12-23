Police deploy 2 699 freshly trained officers to combat festive season crime across SA

Over 500 extra officers have been sent to the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to protect citizens and tourists from crime.

Police are hoping to stamp out crime by deploying more boots on the ground as the December holidays peak.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has been touring the country, increasing police visibility at key points in several provinces.

Before moving to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday, Mchunu was in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, where he outlined the objective for the remainder of the festive season.

GBVF a key concern

The minister stated that police units would be focusing on several areas of concern, including robbery, assault, murder and crimes exacerbated by alcohol consumption.

Chief among these crimes were sexual assault, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), with police stating that 110 women had been murdered in KZN alone in the last three months.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 28 Lesotho nationals found in the back of truck

To make a dent in the prevalence of criminality throughout the holiday season, 2 699 newly trained Constables had been deployed across the country.

“Our police officers are on the ground implementing bold and decisive strategies to clamp down on all forms of criminality,” said Mchunu

“We are implementing an all hands-on deck approach to make sure that South Africans, and all those who are in the country, holidaymakers and tourists alike, are and feel safe this festive season,” he added.

Road fatalities too high

The Eastern Cape has received 526 of the extra officers, while KZN has been allocated 560 extra personnel.

The minister stated his great concern at the high rate of vehicle accidents and subsequent fatalities, stating that police were working with the Department of Transport, traffic units and metropolitan police.

“We are working closely with the Department of Transport and other key stakeholders in increasing roadblocks on all major routes,” said Mchunu.

ALSO READ: Minibus overturns on N3 in Mpumalanga: Seven people dead, five injured

Speaking in KZN on Monday, the minister said that units had been successful in curbing excessive alcohol consumption, having shut down 2544 unlicensed liquor premises since the start of their festive season operations.

Illustrating the need to get a handle on domestic violence, Mchunu confirmed police had arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday morning in Harding in connection with the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend.

NOW READ: Eastern Cape records rise in insurance murders: ‘Victims killed by friends and family’