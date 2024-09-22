From tragedy to triumph: White wedding, snowmen and community kindness

Amid the KwaZulu-Natal snow chaos, the unexpected snowfall also led to a display of kindness, resilience...and snowmen.

A severe snowstorm swept through the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands this weekend, leaving a trail of devastation and havoc.

While the unseasonal weather claimed a life, damaged property, and stranded motorists, it also inspired remarkable acts of kindness, stunning wedding photos, and humorous snowmen.

The severe snowstorm blanketed the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, trapping motorists on the N3 Toll Route since Friday evening.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) on Sunday morning announced the reopening of Van Reenen’s Pass to clear traffic, after the unseasonal snowfall led to the closure of several roads from Estcourt to Harrismith in the Free State.

Woman loses life due to hypothermia

A woman’s life was tragically cut short after she succumbed to hypothermia following a harrowing night stranded in the snow.

The victim had been traveling from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal when her taxi became stuck on the N3 on Friday night.

After stopping for refreshments at Merrivale, the woman suddenly collapsed in the shopping centre.

Emergency responders from Midlands EMS Howick and Midlands EMS rescue medics swiftly responded, attempting to stabilize and resuscitate the victim.

Despite their valiant efforts, the patient was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, having succumbed to the extreme cold.

Property Damage

The snow also caused damage to people’s property.

In Lady Smith a woman shared that the snow collapsed the roof of her neighbor’s house.

She also shared a video depicting a damaged parking frame roof top. The parking frame roof top fell on top of the cars.

According to her, the cars were fortunately not damaged.

It's now causing damage. KaNext door a tree fell on top of the roof.

Community comes together

Despite the challenges, residents and travelers found ways to make the most of the situation.

Warm hearts in the cold

Miriam, a kind-hearted woman, served coffee to stranded motorists, offering warmth and comfort.

SA Trucker shared on social media:

“Hey motorists, if you’re stuck with your kids about 5km before the Caltex garage (heading from Joburg), Trucker Miriam is inviting you to make yourselves a lekker cup of coffee! If you’re in a private car, bring the little ones over for some cornflakes. Miriam will be cooking supper later to make sure everyone’s sorted.”

Trucker Miriam invites motorists stuck on N3 to bring their kids for a cup of coffee and cornflakes. She is about 5km before Caltex Garage from Joburg side.

Before government intervention pulled through, farmers in the vicinity took note of the congestion in the N3 highway and took it upon themselves to help travelers stuck in the snow.

We will make these heroes trend, they went here without any cameras. And the People who received aid from them decided to capture these beautiful acts of kindness!



We will make these heroes trend, they went here without any cameras. And the People who received aid from them decided to capture these beautiful acts of kindness!

People of KZN your leaders don't care about you, they left you stuck in a #SNOW fall for over 12 hours!

On Saturday, the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) team joined forces with social partners to provide vital relief to stranded motorists, following MEC Buthelezi’s appeal.

The united front accelerated efforts to clear major roads and provide essential support, restoring accessibility and alleviating the hardships faced by travelers.

[UPDATE ON THE DISTRUPTIVE SNOW ON MAJOR ROAD ROUTES ] : Relief being given to motorists who are stuck due to the disruptive snow. Thanks to the social partners that have heeded the call made by MEC Buthelezi. Efforts are ongoing to clear major routes.

Snowy wedding bliss

That was not all, a couple took advantage of the rare snowfall and made the most out of their day.

By having what seemed like a wedding photo shoot for their wedding day in the snow, they captured stunning wedding photos .

The pictures came out beautifully with some netizens complimenting the couple on some: “A real white wedding,”

“This marriage is blessed the photos are timeless and unique it will endure all the life challenges,” said an X user.

“I can only imagine the nostalgia years from now.. What A Story To Tell The kids & grandkids…Wow!!! Masterpiece,” said Malesela Mthandeni.

@_iNgwanelihle said: “These will be the most remarkable wedding pictures ever! How many South African couples can say it snowed on their wedding day?”

The snow did not stop the wedding; it made it more beautiful.❤#snow #N3TrafficAlert

Snowmen with a South African twist

After not being able to go outside and create memories, the snowing slowed down and South Africans in the affected areas were able to create some funny looking snowmen with a South African twist!

This showcased the country’s resilience and humour in the face of adversity.