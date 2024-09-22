N3 traffic update: Van Reenen’s Pass reopens as graders plough through snow nightmare

KZN-Free State snow: The N3 Toll Concession says the road has been re-opened to clear traffic at Van Reenen’s Pass.

The N3 Toll Route from Escourt to Harrismith into a traffic nightmare with motorists stranded in the heavy snow. Picture: X/ @ISephara

Following the heavy snowfall blanketing the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and trapping scores of motorists in the icy snow since Friday evening, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) announced that Van Reenen’s Pass has been re-opened to clear traffic.

The unseasonal snowfall has led to the closure of several roads along the N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to Harrismith in the Free State.

The N3TC has confirmed that one lane has also been opened to allow emergency services to get to those in need of assistance.

However, the route between Van Reenen’s Pass and Swinburne and Montrose remains closed to incoming traffic as graders are currently clearing a safe passage for road uses stranded in the vicinity.

“Graders and rescue teams are continuing to clear a safe passage for road users stranded in the vicinity of Swinburne and Montrose,” the company added.

Rescue operations underway to clear roads of black ice and snow

N3 Toll Concession COO, Thania Dhoogra urged motorists to remain patient while the next phase of the rescue and recovery operation is being completed.

“As soon as this phase of the rescue operation is complete, road incident management system teams will commence with the application of a brine solution on road surfaces along the route to assist in preventing the formation of black ice,” said the company.

One of the main dangers of black ice is that – unlike regular ice and snow which are noticeable on the road – it is nearly invisible and often catches motorists off guard. On black ice, there is also the possibility of brakes and steering not working properly.

Apart from the section between Van Reenen’s Pass and Swinburne and Montrose, all stranded motorists along the N3 have been assisted, and the roadway has been cleared of heavy snow.

Meanwhile, the N11 route between Ladysmith and Volksrust has been reopened with a warning of thick mist through the Majuba Pass.

Disaster management teams remain on high alert

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams, as well as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), were dispatched on Saturday and are expected to continue providing relief.

As more severe weather is expected in some parts of the province, Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the teams are on high alert.

“The rescue efforts, both from provincial and national government, are beginning to yield fruits. We do encourage people to stay at home and not undertake any trips.”

Our SARCS KZN Provincial Response Team has been on the ground serving hot meals to those stranded on the N3 since 15:00 yesterday due to heavy snowfall. We’re here to provide comfort and support, no matter the weather. Stay safe and reach out if you need help! pic.twitter.com/sEyw1fjN2P September 21, 2024

Woman dies of hypothermia after night in snow

On Saturday, the freezing conditions claimed a life as a woman died from exposure to severe cold following the significant snowfall.

The victim collapsed in a shopping centre at Merrivale after spending Friday night in a taxi stuck in the snow on the N3 travelling from Johannesburg towards KwaZulu-Natal.

The taxi had stopped for refreshments when the incident occurred.

Midlands EMS Howick crews, along with Midlands EMS rescue medics attempted to stabilise and resuscitate the victim, but the patient was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital having succumbed to hypothermia.

