Lamola reaffirms SA govt’s solidarity with Palestine on UN Day (VIDEO)

At the UN’s Solidarity Day, Lamola calls for global support in ending Palestine’s occupation and securing a peaceful, just future for its people.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola emphasised the South African government’s long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people, reaffirming the country’s commitment to justice, peace, and self-determination for Palestine.

Lamola said this as he participated in the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Every year, this day is commemorated to remind the world of the Palestinian people’s continuous struggles and to reaffirm international solidarity with them and their right to live in dignity and peace.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the Embassy of the State of Palestine, and the UN in South Africa hosted the event on Monday evening at Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum in Pretoria.

The occasion included the unveiling of a memorial plaque honouring the late President Yasser Arafat and a ceremony to bestow a decoration on Lamola on behalf of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Freedom Park chief executive Dr Jane Mufamadi said that the story of the Palestinian people reminds South Africans of the enduring struggle for self-determination and dignity.

Mufamadi said Arafat symbolised the resilience and hope of people striving for freedom, justice, and recognition as a people.

“This plaque is not just a memorial; it is a call to action for all of us to champion the values of peace, justice, and solidarity in our own lives,” she said.

Gift of the Givers’ head of media team in the Middle East, Ibrahim Ayesh, said the organisation has successfully delivered three critical aid convoys to Gaza, providing food parcels, clothing, blankets, and essential baby items to displaced families.

Gift of the Givers’ aid

Ayesh added that Gift of the Givers also has another important initiative to bring Palestinian students to South Africa to continue their studies.

“As we mark this International Day of Solidarity, we must remember that solidarity isn’t just a word; it’s an action. It’s standing with those facing unimaginable hardship. It’s amplifying voices that are systematically silenced, and it’s believing in the fundamental human right to dignity, safety, and hope,” he said.

Lamola was bestowed the Order of the Star of Merit on behalf of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The decoration is for his continued role in support of the Palestinian cause from his tenure as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development for his leading role at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) when South Africa brought the case of genocide against Israel.

Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar said Lamola and former minister Naledi Pandor are highly appreciated, and their efforts are recognised by the Palestinian people and leadership.

“To say thank you to them is insufficient. It is difficult for me to express our gratitude to them,” she said.

‘Thank you is insufficient’ – ambassador

Jarrar added that South Africa’s support, combined with the reliance and steadfastness of Palestinians, is what keeps the “flame of Palestinian liberation” burning.

Lamola said South Africa’s solidarity with the Palestinian people did not start last year, as some believe, as it was not on the instruction of another state but the South African government.

“Those who make this claim ignore our history for their convenience; they ignore our history to blunt their conscience. Our consciousness will not be blunted,” the minister said.

According to him, it cannot be that criticism of Israel to be interpreted as antisemitic and for acts intended to promote justice to be interpreted as a proxy operation by Iran or another entity.

“A call for humanity (ubuntu) cannot be reduced to antisemitism,” Lamola said.

The South African government believes that only a comprehensive and unconditionally negotiated settlement can bring about lasting peace in the region.

Lasting peace in region

The minister said that for this to happen, there needs to be an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, an immediate end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, along with the blockade and destruction of Gaza.

Watch the livestream to the event here:

Lamola welcomed the arrested warrants issued on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif by the International Criminal Court (ICC) last week.

“We know that it may take some time, but no one can run away from the long arm of the law. One day, they will stand trial in the ICC, and we must continue to support the work of the ICC to ensure accountability,” he said.

“No one can be immune for prosecution forever.”

ICC arrest warrants

As the minister concluded, he recalled the late former President Nelson Mandela’s words: “The Palestinians must be allowed to determine their own future, in their own land, free from occupation and oppression.”

Lamola said this is not just a call for action but a moral imperative.

“As we stand here today, we must reaffirm this commitment. Palestine, like South Africa, deserves the right to choose its own path, to build its future, and to live in peace and security within the international community,” he said.

