Lebombo border closed amid violent protests in Mozambique [VIDEO]

Mozambique has been marred by protests and violence after Mozambique's election results were announced.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed the Lebombo port of entry. Picture: X/@CliffShiko

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed the Lebombo port of entry amid violent protests in Mozambique.

At least ten people have been killed and 73 injured since the demonstrations began.

Watch BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato speaking about the closure of the Lembombo border post

Border Management Authority's Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirms the temporary closure of the Lebombo border post due to 'security threats' from the Mozambican side as the country battles post-election violence.



Mozambique’s defence minister, Cristovao Chume, threatened to send in the military to halt the deadly protests he claims were aimed at overthrowing the government.

Protests

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said they made the decision following reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the border post.

“Those protests started to move towards an area called Matola and then from there it started to towards the port of entry called Ressano Garcia on the Mozambican side and on our side it is Lebombo port of entry.

“We have been monitoring the developments. There has been some skirmishes or protests on the N4 on their side leading into Maputo. The situation became very much serious… So, to that extent we realised we cannot continue with the border management activities and allow people to cross into the Mozambican side,” Masiapato said.

BREAKING | The Border Management Authority has temporarily closed the Lebombo Border Post. This is due to protests in the Ressano Garcia Border Post all the way into Capital of Mozambique following the recent general elections. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/i6GkRULogh — Mpumalanga Mirror (@MPMirror) November 5, 2024

Suspend travel

Masiapato said seven Mozambican police officers had taken refuge with the South African border security and were being assisted by officials at the post.

He advised all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo port until further notice.

“For now we cannot guarantee as to what will happen, safety is the most fundamental issue, so we will not be able to reopen the port unless the Mozambican authorities are able to give us that guarantee people will have a safe passage throughout the road into the Mozambican side.

Masiapatoa said the BMA and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) would continue to provide updates and notify stakeholders as soon as the port is safe for crossing.

Violent protests erupted in Maputo after Mozambique’s election results were announced on 24 October.

