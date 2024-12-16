Lebombo border crossing handles holiday rush with ease as backlog of trucks cleared

Cargo processing and traveller movements have been proceeding normally, according to the BMA.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) revealed that the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga is experiencing smooth operations during the peak holiday travel season.

The BMA stated on Monday that it was successfully managing increased traveler and cargo movements.

Over a single weekend, the Lebombo Port of Entry processed more than 52 000 travellers without significant incidents, demonstrating the agency’s preparedness for the bustling holiday period.

This follows weeks of disruptions at the border caused by protests linked to Mozambique’s recent elections.

The previously closed border led to extensive queues of trucks on the South African side, creating significant traffic congestion.

ALSO READ: ‘Situation for drivers is inhumane’: Creecy Calls for delay in truck movement amid Lebombo border disruption

Lebombo border efficient operations

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato reported that cargo processing and traveller movements have been proceeding normally, with efficient facilitation ensuring seamless movement across the border.

This past weekend, from 13 to 15 December, saw 52 252 travellers processed at Lebombo, highlighting the surge in travel activity as South Africa enters its peak holiday season.

“Backlog of trucks that were on the N4 have been cleared, together with traffic on the corridor towards the port of entry.”

The BMA said it was collaborating with other law enforcement authorities to maintain maximum efficiency.

“We are working with other law enforcement authorities and stakeholders such as the South African Revenue Services [Sars] to ensure that both trade and travel through Lebombo are handled with maximum efficiency and minimal delays during this high-demand period,” Masiapato affirmed.

ALSO READ: 25% spike in illegal border crossings into SA during Mozambique unrest

Ongoing vigilance and public cooperation at Lebombo border

BMA’s deputy assistant commissioner for communications and marketing, Mmemme Mogotsi, said the entity remained committed to maintaining its current level of service, continuously monitoring operations, and staying prepared for potential challenges.

The authority has emphasised the importance of public cooperation, encouraging travellers to adhere to border regulations and report any suspicious activities.

“Given the dynamic nature of operations on the ground, the BMA remains committed to providing timely updates as the situation evolves.

“The authority urges the public to report any suspicious activities at the ports by contacting the BMA’s toll-free hotline at 0801 229 019,” Mogotsi concluded.

NOW READ: Smuggling, corruption and congestion: What you may find at the border this festive season – say Home Affairs