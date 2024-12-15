Gauteng accounts for large share of SA’s road fatalities during festive season – Maile

Law enforcement agencies ware expected to maintain high-visibility traffic patrols on critical routes.

Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile on Sunday briefed the media on the province’s comprehensive state of readiness for the festive season.

He highlighted the efforts being made to reduce the high number of fatalities on Gauteng’s roads during this time.

Maile unveiled several strategies to address critical challenges in road safety, public healthcare services, and the spaza shop registration process.

Gauteng records most fatalities during festive season

The province’s most urgent concern remains road safety, with Maile highlighting the alarming national road fatality statistics.

“Gauteng accounts for a large share of national road fatalities during the festive season,” he said.

To curb said fatalities, Maile said Gauteng government had “developed an integrated festive season law enforcement plan in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies”.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) final report for 2023/2024 reveals a stark reality: 1 427 fatal crashes occurred during the festive period, with pedestrians accounting for 40.9% of those fatalities.

In order to address this, Maile said law enforcement agencies would maintain high-visibility traffic patrols on critical routes, increase compliance with traffic laws, and conduct targeted operations in crime-prone areas.

“There is a coordinated plan in place for unforeseen events that may occur during the season to ensure an efficient utilisation of all resources to prevent and or to minimise injury, diseases, and loss of life, protect and preserve infrastructure and nature,” the Gauteng Finance MEC added.

Public health facilities to operate throughout festive season

According to the acting premier, the Department of Health has established robust contingency measures to manage the increased demand during the festive period.

He said in order to balance medical supply and demand needs, all 38 community health centers will operate 24 hours a day.

This will ensure continuous medical support, starting from 15 December up to 15 January next year.

“Our medical supplies depot is committed to maintaining a 95 percent medication availability rate,” Maile emphasised.

He also reiterated that the department mobilised over 400 operational vehicles to respond to public emergencies and positioned executive management to be on duty throughout the holiday period.

Spaza shop registration process

Maile further addressed the registration of spaza shops, with a looming deadline, he emphasised that the process has not been without challenges.

The registration process, which began following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 21-day window period announcement on 15 November, has already seen over 50 000 spaza shops apply for official documentation.

After much confusion, the correct date for the deadline was confirmed to be 17 November.

“We have collected more than 13 000 application forms and reached out to about 15 000 Spaza Shops through our outreach programs,” Maile said providing insights into the process.

The Gauteng province has established 85 registration centers across all 11 municipalities.

In his direct address of concerns regarding registration, Maile noted the threatening of officials by “fronting owners” who wanted to register businesses and funding for foreign nationals, some submitted incomplete documents, and others did not have floor plans.

He maintained the provincial government’s stance that foreign spaza owners or foreign investors were required by law to invest approximately R5 million in order to register legally to run any kind of business.

“We said that in confidence. This is an application process, and determination will be made for those who qualify or don’t qualify at an appropriate time after a process has been followed,” said Maile.

