Acsa warns of delays at OR Tambo International Airport due to technical glitch

As holidaymakers prepare to travel to their various destinations, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the OR Tambo International Airport is experiencing long queues at the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) passport control processing system due to technical glitches.

The delays have frustrated passengers as they look forward to their summer breaks.

Acsa said the “unresponsiveness” of the BMA’s biometric movement control system was causing extended queues.

“Resolving issue”

It said BMA technicians were working to resolve the issue.

“Acsa has deployed additional personnel to assist with passenger movement. Kindly note we are working to expedite the processing procedures. Additionally, we also urge passengers to allow for extra travel time when traveling to the airport.

Acsa said to ensure continued processing, BMA has transitioned to manual procedures, which may result in delays.

“We strongly advise passengers to arrive early. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We will provide updates as the situation evolves,” Acsa said.

Flight delays

Last week, planes were delayed at OR Tambo International Airport due to refuelling challenges.

Acsa at the time warned travellers that airlines were unable to refuel aircraft as normal at the airport.

As a result, around 70% of national flights were delayed.

This is the latest incident of flight delays after the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) in July advised travellers flying to the George (FAGG), Kimberly International Airport (FAKM), Upington International Airport (FAUP), King Phalo/East London (FAEL), Mthatha Airport (FAUT) and Polokwane International Airport (FAPP), disruptions at these airports.

ATNS

The delays were due to the ATNS conducting a maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures at various airports nationwide.

“In terms of our safety management system, procedures that do not meet the requirement should be suspended unless such non-compliances are mitigated,” said ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane at the time.

As a result, the ATNS suspended flight procedures that facilitate access to these airports during inclement weather.

