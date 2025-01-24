Lesetja Kganyago elected new chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Kganyago will assume office on Friday, which also marks the start of his five-year term.

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank and now Chancellor of Stellenbosch University. Picture” SARB

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been elected as the new chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU) in the Western Cape.

An electoral college, consisting of members of the council and the executive committee of the senate, met on Friday to elect the institution’s 16th chancellor.

Kganyago was unanimously elected chancellor, which is the head of the university.

His appointment follows the end of Justice Edwin Cameron’s term in December last year.

Kganyago ‘honoured’

Kganyago said he is honoured to be elected to the prestigious position.

“Tertiary institutions have always played a pivotal role in shaping future leaders, and driving social, economic, and cultural transformation in our country. As chancellor of this dynamic institution, I am looking forward to inspiring the next generation to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our country and continent.”

Leadership

Professor Wim de Villiers, the university’s rector and vice-chancellor, said he is “thrilled” that Kganyago is the new chancellor.

“With his unparalleled expertise in economics, finance and leadership, combined with his steadfast dedication to public service, he embodies the qualities we deeply value as an institution. I have no doubt that Governor Kganyago will inspire our university community.”

Chair of the SU Council, Nicky Newton-King, added her voice in welcoming the newly-elected chancellor.

“This is a moment of great pride for the Stellenbosch University community.”

Achievements

Kganyago received an honorary doctorate from SU in 2018 and is viewed as one of the finest public-policy minds in the country.

In December 2020, Nelson Mandela University conferred upon him an honorary Doctorate of Commerce.

He holds a Master of Science degree in development economics from London University (School of Oriental and African Studies) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting and economics from the University of South Africa.

Stellenbosch University said the official inauguration will come at a later date.

