Closure of Stellenbosch University residence would be a progressive step

Students at the university have long complained about Wilgenhof and other residences where harmful practices occurred.

The punishment room with the names of members of the Nagligte against the walls.

The closure of Stellenbosch University’s (SU) problematic Wilgenhof men’s residence would be a progressive step for the institution. This unprecedented move could shake things up and pave a way for a more transformative university.

Following the dreadful objects found in the Wilgenhof residence a few months ago and the university’s proactive attitude in establishing a panel to investigate what have seemed to be inhumane practices, the outcomes of this report could have meaningful impact for change.

Students at the university have long complained, not only about Wilgenhof and its shenanigans, but also about other residences where harmful practices occurred.

These practices include acts of racism, discrimination, homophobia and other types of violence.

The urination incident at Huis Marais in 2022 and the other similar incidents that followed, served as a painful reminder of how SU is still stuck in apartheid, where white boys think it’s okay to dehumanise black boys by urinating on them.

The establishment of the committee to deal with racism, following the Khampepe report into racism at the institution, and its slow progress has further demoralised some progressive blacks at the institution, as many felt this committee and or its recommendations are not taken seriously.

The resignation of its chair, Prof Aslam Fataar, was a clear indication of the lack of meaningful progress in addressing harmful cultures and attitudes at the university.

While it might take years to erode traditions and practices that are more than 100 years old, real radical steps can help us get there faster.

Prof Pierre de Vos agreed when he said Maties would need a radical black as the next vice-chancellor to combat the realities of the institution, where the majority of those in the country feel like minorities at the institution.

Outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers must be commended for his work and his efforts to fight for a more inclusive Maties.

The two of us agreed and disagreed on many things during my tenure as SRC member at SU, but one fundamental thing we agreed upon was human dignity is a non-negotiable.

Speaking to him just a few weeks ago, he reflected on his almost now 10 years at the varsity. He acknowledged that he made mistakes in some instances, but prides himself for the strides made in addressing the inequalities.

For this reason, following also his recommendation that Wilenghof should be closed, I think the institution has reached a tipping point, where it can finally and truly become an institution in Africa and for Africa.

Considering numerous transformation challenges at Maties over the years, we felt that the university was not serious enough and I think it speaks to how slow transformation is.

However, considering this bold and, one must add, radical move to say that this residence must be closed down at the end of the 2024 academic year, is very progressive.

This paves the way and sets the tone to all other residences at the university that the time to play with people’s human dignity is over.

That it is serious about addressing problematic cultures and harmful practices. I do, however, hope that this radicalism will be continued across the board, not only in residences, to ensure that the institution goes through a full-on cleansing process, where all harmful practices and traditions can be eroded once and for all.

Finally, I truly hope that when De Villiers packs his bags in March 2025, a new vice-chancellor will enter with the same type of energy to fight apartheid-styled traditions and that they carry at least a little bit of radicalism within them.

• Sezoe does communications for the Stellenbosch University rectorate and is doing his honours in political communication at the University of Cape Town. He writes in his personal capacity.