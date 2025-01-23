Principal killed in a hail of bullets and wife injured outside Kraaifontein school

A primary school principal was fatally shot outside Ekuthuleni Primary School in Bloekombos, Western Cape, while his wife was injured.

The Thursday morning shooting of a Western Cape primary school principal and his wife has left the community in shock after unidentified men approached the couple and opened fire at them outside the school.

The community of Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein, is in mourning following the fatal shooting of the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School while pupils were coming to school.

Principal and his wife shot outside school

At around 7am, the 54-year-old principal and his wife stopped their white Mahindra at the school’s entrance on Henzikile Street, Wallacedene.

According to the police, three unidentified males approached the couple’s car and opened fire at them, leading to the principal’s death and the injury of his wife.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the wife was admitted to the hospital, but the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The provincial serious and violent crimes detectives were on the scene, combing the area for clues earlier.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Colonel Eddie Clark, the investigating officer on 082 469 1531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Ward councillor Siyabonga Duka told SABC News that the incident shocked the community, especially the young pupils.

Community in shock

“I so wish there were an investigation that could take place here to get those behind this,” Duka said.

Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta condemned “this heinous act” and called for urgent improvement of safety measures in and around schools.

“Schools should be sanctuaries of learning and development, not places where violence is allowed to take root,” he said.

“The loss of a dedicated educator under such tragic circumstances is not only a blow to the Ekuthuleni Primary School community but also a tragedy for South Africa’s education sector as a whole.”

Makaneta added that educators and pupils cannot perform their important roles effectively in environments plagued by violence.

‘Leave no stone unturned’ – Makaneta

He called on law enforcement to “leave no stone unturned” in their efforts to nab the people responsible. He also called for the government and other basic education stakeholders to address the root causes of community violence.

“Security at schools must be strengthened, and interventions are urgently needed to address the root causes of violence in our communities,” Makaneta said.

