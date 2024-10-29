Tributes pour in for renowned reptile YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman

Dinkelman passed away on Saturday after spending a month in ICU in an induced coma following a bite from a green mamba.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe for renowned South African wildlife crusader and charismatic snake handler Dingo (Graham) Dinkelman, who succumbed to a venomous snake bite following a month-long battle in the hospital.

The 44-year-old Dinkelman passed away on Saturday after spending a month in ICU in an induced coma following a bite from a green mamba at his home in September 2024.

Snake bite

Dinkelman, who amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on his popular YouTube channel and website, Dingo World, was bitten last month, triggering anaphylactic shock due to his allergy to snake venom.

He was placed on a ventilator and into an induced coma to give his body a fighting chance to recover, however, the wildlife crusader ultimately lost the battle.

His wife, Kirsty Dinkelman, shared that family was always close to his heart.

“Dingo’s father – who tragically passed away a year ago – inspired his love of nature. He worked for the (then) Natal Parks Board which allowed Dingo to grow up exploring nature reserves during holidays and rehabilitating wildlife in his home.”

Compassion

Kirsty said that while Dingo was known for his work with snakes and other reptiles, his compassion extended to all creatures.

“There was a special place in his heart for African mammals, his favourites being elephants, rhinos and lions, as well as our own giraffe, Elliot. But it was truly his love for his family that was always behind his purpose, drive, and passion.”

Kirsty said anyone who met Dingo was immediately entranced by his larger-than-life personality.

“He was a fearless conservationist with a contagious enthusiasm that made others simply want to be around him. His passion was matched only by his incredible sense of humour which, all who knew him can attest, made every day with Dingo one to cherish.”

Family

Kirsty added that one of Dingo’s greatest joys was being able to have his family work so closely with him and be so heavily involved in his work.

“Dingo once said: ‘My kids are fortunate to live life in the African bush, enjoying experiences that very few others have experienced, particularly from such a young age, and they’ve always wanted to share this with other kids.

“Our conservation efforts, everything we’re doing to save the natural environment, really means nothing if the next generation doesn’t get involved. I can take it so far with my wildlife videos, but for kids to hear and see it being done by people their own age, I feel it can make an even bigger impact,” he said.

‘Steve Irwin’

Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, Dingo first reached a global audience in 2017 after winning the Cell C and Blink Pictures #BreakTheNet (#BTN) competition with his series of YouTube videos.

The content featured Dingo’s antics with South African wildlife, aimed at grabbing the audience’s attention and sharing important messages of conservation through YouTube.

Dingo saw an opportunity to use social media as a platform for widespread positive change.

