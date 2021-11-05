Load shedding stage to escalate over weekend if Kendal loses all units

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom on Friday announced it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding as units were taken offline at the Kendal power station.

However, South Africans may face a dark weekend ahead…

Load shedding stage 2

Dark weekend ahead

Eskom said it expects the load shedding stage “to escalate into the weekend”. The power utility said:

“This can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved”.

Eskom had to implement stage 2 power cuts after the return of units at Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed.

In addition, a unit tripped at Tutuka, while three unis at Kendal were also taken down.

The power utility said it does not “have a better understanding of these problems” at this stage, and will only be able to confirm the state of the grid later.

No coal, Kendal on the brink

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said three generation units were shut down at the Kendal power station. He explains:

“We had to shut down three units at the Kendal power station because there is a power fault on the conveyer belt, feeding coal to the power station.”

He said Eskom is anticipating the fourth and remaining Kendal unit will also be shut down.

“The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point.”

“The last remaining unit will be forced down just now, which means all four units will be down at Kendal and this then might necessate the stage of load shedding going into the weekend.”

