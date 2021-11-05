Move over Stage 2, Stage 4 load shedding has arrived

Citizen Reporter

In another fated twist, Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will now be implemented from 2pm on Friday, until Saturday at 5am.

From 5am on Saturday, Stage 2 will continue, until 5am on Monday.

Eskom explained the reason for Stage 4 load shedding was to prevent the use of Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) generators, in order to preserve the remaining fuel at current ailing power stations Kendal, Tutuka and Matimba.

There is not enough diesel available in the country to continue generating power with the OCGT generators at the current rate, which explains the sudden jump from Stage 2 to Stage 4.

Stage 4 blues

Load shedding will be implemented from Friday after a generation unit tripped at Tutuka.

This is also due to the delay in the return of a unit at both Lethabo and Majuba power stations, Eskom said in the second last-minute statement of the day.

Earlier, Eskom also said three Kendal units were taken off “and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down.”

“The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point.”

However, Eskom does expect some generating units to return to service later on Friday and overnight, which is why the country will be plunged into the less intense Stage 2 load shedding.

How to save electricity

Saving electricity during the colder months can be tricky. Heating appliances account for a substantial amount of the average household’s electricity usage. The risk of load shedding can be reduced by following practical guidelines for reducing consumption.

Eskom suggests hanging curtains to reduce heat loss and using foam tape to seal windows or doors in winter as draughts can account for up to 25% of heat loss.

If you have a chimney, seal it with a dampener when not in use regularly. If the chimney isn’t used at all, seal it at the top and bottom, and install fire-retardant ceiling insulation to reduce up to 40% of heat loss.

While it’s tempting to leave heaters on, the power utility suggests only heating the rooms you are occupying. In addition, gas heaters generate a great amount of heat while requiring no electricity at all.

