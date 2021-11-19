Load shedding suspended tonight, as seven units return online

Narissa Subramoney

Eskom has announced that it is suspending load shedding at 21:00 tonigh, after seven generation units have returned to service.

“Each at Kendal, Camden and Grootvlei power stations as well as two units each at Majuba and Matimba power stations have returned to service,” said the power giant in a statement.

Two units at Majuba Power Station had tripped overnight and another unit was shut down for emergency repairs.

A unit each at Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations had also tripped. Of the five units, two units have since returned to service.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 14 960MW while planned maintenance is 3 345MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and understanding during the load shedding,” it said.

While the supply has improved at this point, Eskom is urging the public to continue using electricity sparingly because the system is vulnerable and unpredictable.

“Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

#POWERALERT1



Eskom to suspend loadshedding from 21:00 tonight as generation units have returned to service pic.twitter.com/rV90UtVdu4— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 19, 2021

Sabotage could lead to stage 6, warns de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter confirmed on Friday, the current round of load shedding was a result of ‘a deliberate act of sabotage.’

De Ruyter said it could have been much worse, issuing a grave warning about the possibility of Stage 6 load shedding.

Lines supplying electricity at the Lethabo Power Station in Free State –to the station’s coal conveyor were cut.

The matter has been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

“There is malice afoot and we need to take action. This is not only a challenge for Eskom. State security agencies and law enforcement have a role to play as well,” said de Ruyter.

De Ruyter wouldn’t speculate on whether the sabotage attempts were being carried out to discredit him and to make it hard for them to solve Eskom’s challenges.

While load shedding isn’t on the cards for next week – depending on the state of the grid – de Ruyter warned that if sabotage continues, stage 6 is a definite possibility.

NOW READ: Load shedding: Sabotage could lead to stage 6, warns de Ruyter