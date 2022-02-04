Will load shedding be lifted this weekend?

Lethabo Malatsi

There is a slight chance of Eskom lifting load shedding this weekend, however, the final verdict will be only known to the public at 5pm this afternoon.

Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday, due to power trips at various power stations and a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom‘s management team held a media briefing to update the country on the current system challenges.

The power utility touched based on the recovery of dams, full availability of diesel reserves and the recovery of Kusile power station.

Earlier this week, one unit at Kusile and another and Kendal power stations tripped. This, combined with the return of units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei power stations contributed to current supply constraints.

“We have recovered our dams, they are essentially full. We have a few pumping hours remaining at our three major pump storage schemes. We will make that up during the day and also overnight. But essentially our pump storage reserves have recovered”, Eskom Chief Executive André de Ruyter said.

De Ruyter reports that Eskom was now in a better position than it was earlier this week when the decision to implement load shedding was made.

“We will have a look at 17:00, this afternoon, then we will make a decision (to lift load shedding)”, Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer said.

Although the systems have improved positively, Oberholzer said Eskom should not put their eggs in one basket just because Kusile’s improved performance.

Oberholzer warned there was still a probability for breakdowns.

Additional information by Citizen Reporter

