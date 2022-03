Citizen Reporter

Stage 4 load shedding is set to start from 9am on Wednesday morning, power utility Eskom confirmed in a brief statement.

The country had been experiencing rolling blackouts due to diminished generation capacity for the better part of this week.

Eskom said more details regarding the latest bout of load shedding will be communicated in due course.

For now, it appears further breakdowns have taken place.