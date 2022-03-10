Six ways to keep boredom at bay during load shedding

Lethabo Malatsi

With the on-going load shedding, people have been cracking their heads on how long this quandary will go on for and there’s been a stricken movement to get things done- such as cooking- before Eskom takes what clearly does not belong to us- Electricity.

However, the most important thing is what follows after the blackout.

After you’ve cooked yourself a hot meal and probably fully charged your phone, what then? How do you then spend your two to four hours of load shedding?

Amid everything happening in the world, load shedding is the last thing we want to take up space in our lives.

Which can then have a toll on us as electricity is a necessity in our daily routine.

Though there might be limited things to do during a blackout; but as long as you get something to do then you might not even feel the dreading four hours of no electricity.

A question made rounds on social media: what do you do to keep yourself entertained during load shedding?

The most common answer was: Sleep.

It came as no surprise as most rely on electricity to keep themselves busy.

Things like playing the latest Play Station five (PS5) game or streaming ‘The Wife’ on Showmax, all these require electricity to operate, and for Wi-Fi to work you also need better network but with load shedding, its practically back to the 1800s.

Others stated they write music or listen to music.

A bit of dancing here and there can help you forget about the load shedding saga.

ALSO READ: 4 scrumptious load shedding recipes that require no electricity

6 ways to keep boredom at bay during load shedding:

1.Be one with nature

Grab a blanket/towel and probably a couple of snacks to nibble on; and lay them on the grass. Listen to birds chirping, movement of cars or let your imagination run wild by admiring clouds.

If it’s at night then grab a torch and admire the moon, stars or maybe send signals to our friends out in space.

2. Knowledge is power

Read that book you’ve been putting off for weeks, whether it’s a hardcopy or pdf.

If you’re reading an eBook, then remember to charge your phone.

Girl lying in the bed with her small brown dog under blanket holding flashlight and reading book late at night

3. Binge on movie or series

If you have a device such as laptop or smart phone, and you downloaded movies prior to load shedding then have yourself a movie night.

This is a perfect opportunity to catch on all the series you missed during the week.

4. Sleep

Take a nap so that you can wake up feeling rejuvenated.

By getting enough sleep, you can reduce the chances of getting sick, and maintaining a healthy weight; and you’ll also reduce your stress.

5. Connect with loved ones: “Live, Laugh, Love”

Play board games- monopoly can be great to also get that competitive side of yours.

If you don’t have games, then walk down memory lane with your family or talk about your recent events.

Family playing chess together at home in the living room at home

Last but not least…

6. Get that workout in

Since January you’ve mentioned to start working out, your vision board probably caught dust because you’ve neglected your goal.

So get those workouts in during load shedding- Cardio can do.

There are tons of workout videos on Youtube, just remember to charge your phone and save your Youtube videos offline.

Curvy woman doing workout morning routine outdoor at city park – Focus on face

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Eskom moves to stage 3 load shedding