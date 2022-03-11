Load shedding dos and don’ts: How to make life easier during blackouts

Lethabo Malatsi

Adjusting to the new normal, might be slightly difficult and to add to the stress, South Africans has to contend with random blackouts, keeping up with Eskom’s forever changing stages.

With the schedule changes, it’s easy to be forgetful of what to do in order to prevent damages.

The load shedding dos and don’ts can be a guide to helping South Africans in saving their valuables.

Preparation is key

Hang the proposed load shedding times on your fridge so power outages don’t take you by surprise.

Here are some good apps to keep track of your schedule:

Loadshed

Gridwatch

Loadshedder Alert

EskomSePush

Refrigerated and frozen foods

Dr Lucia Anelich, food safety expert, says refrigerated food should be safe as long as the outage is for no more than four hours and the fridge door is kept closed.

Ensure your refrigerator is running at 4°C or as close to that as possible.

Freeze items you don’t immediately need like milk, leftovers, fresh meat, poultry and fish.

Buy smaller quantities of fresh food, rather than bulk.

Consider buying long-life products, such as sterile or UHT beverages and canned goods.

Keep frozen ice packs to pack around perishable foods during load shedding.

Keep Wi-Fi running

If your home is hit by load shedding and you have a fixed-line broadband connection, you can prevent downtime with a UPS or battery back-up powering your router and CPE.

Most network providers have their own power back-up solutions to keep their broadband products online during load shedding.

That said, you should make sure your computer, laptop, phone or iPad is fully charged so you can browse the internet or stream your favourite shows.

No Wi-Fi, no problem

Simply stock up on candles, torches, books and board games to help yourself and those restless little ones endure the time in the dark.

It’s also a good time for storytelling by candlelight.

Avoid power surges

Prevent your electrical appliances getting damaged when the power comes back on by unplugging all appliances during load shedding.

It’s advisable to do this even if no load shedding is scheduled, in case the Eskom announces one and you can’t get home in time.

Don’t get locked out

For electric gates, always carry a spare manual override key.

Cash is king

Power outages also mean stores can’t use their card machines.

So, if you haven’t prepared snacks ahead of time and need to dash out to your nearest convenience store, it’s best to keep some cash on hand.

Follow these and other tips accessible online and you won’t feel like you’re living in the Dark Ages when the next Eskom power outage hits.

