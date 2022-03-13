JUST IN: Eskom to suspend load shedding at 20:00 tonight

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding at 8pm on Sunday.

Load shedding

This is due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load shedding will be suspended from 20:00 tonight as there has been a sufficient recovery in generation capacity.

“We would like to thank the people of South Africa for their support and patience during the period of load shedding,” Eskom said in a statement.

#PowerAlert1



Eskom said it took its mandate of supplying electricity to South Africans seriously and was fully aware of the impact load shedding had on the whole country.

“Unfortunately, at times, it becomes necessary to implement load shedding in order to protect the system and prevent a blackout.”

Total breakdowns

The parastatal said total breakdowns had been reduced to 12 422MW, while planned maintenance was at 6 540MW of capacity.

“Since Friday, Eskom teams have returned four generation units to service. The emergency generation reserves have also sufficiently recovered. Eight other generating units are expected to return to service by Wednesday evening.”

However, Eskom warned that the system would remain constrained on Monday and Tuesday.

Eskom said it expected that extensive use of emergency reserves would be required ahead of the units returning to service.

“Eskom, therefore, requests the assistance of all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom would again like to apologise for the implementation of load shedding during the past week.”

