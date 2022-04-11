Eskom warns of high possibility of load shedding

Narissa Subramoney

Eskom has requested the the public reduce its electricity usage as the power generation system is severely constrained.

“We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help avoid the possibility of load shedding.

“However, should the situation deteriorate further, load shedding may need to be implemented at short

notice, as a last resort, in order to protect the national grid,” the power utility said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, 11 April 2022, four-generation units suffered breakdowns, while the return to service of two other units has been delayed.

“This together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, this has placed the power system under pressure.

“Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said the parastatal in a statement.

A generating unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations as well as two generating units at Camden Power Station experienced breakdowns.

Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.

There are currently 4 984MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 514MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

Meanwhile, City Power said it is working to resolve almost 2,000 outage backlogs in Joburg.

This comes after several parts of Johannesburg plunged into darkness on Monday morning.

The power utility said there were about 1,990 outage calls from customers, with some of them over 24 hours.

Eskom is currently relying on ‘adequate levels’ of emergency reserves to meet the country’s demand which is being carefully monitored.

“This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week. We will communicate should there

be any significant changes to the supply situation,” concluded Eskom.

