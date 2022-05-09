Eskom warns load shedding could return on Monday night

Citizen Reporter

Eskom warns of possible load shedding on Monday evening should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

The utility has advised citizens to use electricity wisely from 5am to 9am and 4pm to 10pm to ease the burden on the power stations.

The utility said the power system has recovered and can meet demands during the day but added that the power is likely to be constrained during the evening which may lead to load shedding.

ALSO READ: R1.5 billion diesel per month: Eskom burning more than ever during load shedding

“The power system will be severely constrained during the evening peaks, with the possibility of load shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns,” read the statement.

Eskom will service each generation unit at the Kusile and Kendal power stations before this evening.

If any of these stations fail to pick up again, short notice load shedding may be implemented.