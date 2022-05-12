Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Thursday due to shortage of generation capacity – Eskom

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will again continue on Thursday from 5pm until 10pm due to a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak.

The parastatal said a generating unit at Lethabo Power Station was taken offline for repairs last night.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said one generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“A generation unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon. We currently have 2 379MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 365MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of loadshedding during the evening peaks,” Mantshantsha said

Mantshantsha said load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evening,” Mantshantsha said.

On Wenesday during a media briefing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility had made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments as the country battles to keep the lights on.

“The first engagements with potential investors have already taken place at the Majuba and Thuthuka power plants and I’m very pleased that to say that the interest in this project has been pleasing indeed.”

De Ruyter also said the unbundling of the ailing parastatal, as one of it’s most urgent priorities, is on track.

He explained the aim of seperating crucial departments is to encourage private electricity generation.

“We have legally separated the transmission entity that was completed in time as per the deadline set by government and we are now in the process of operationalizing the business. That should take place by September of this year.”

Eskom also announced that with the onset of winter, South Africans could face up to 104 days of power cuts.

