Stage 2 load shedding implemented throughout week as Eskom grid wobbles

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from Saturday “due to further loss of generating capacity”.

The embattled power utility will switch off the lights from 5 pm to 10 pm every day throughout the week.

Stage 2 load shedding

Rolling blackouts throughout week

As per Eskom’s power alert:

“Loadshedding will be repeated at the same time throughout the coming week as the capacity shortages persist”.

Stage 2 is necessary after “breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, Kusile power stations and two units at Lethabo Power Station” on Friday.

Generation capacity

“A delay in returning 650MW due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has further contributed to the shortage of capacity”, Eskom said.

However, a generating unit each at Lethabo and Tutuka power stations returned to service on Saturday, but Eskom currently has 2,389MW on planned maintenance.

Another 17,810MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom, therefore, calls on South Africans to “help limit the impact of load shedding”.

Reduce electricity usage and switch off all non-essential items, especially during peak periods – between 5am and 9am, and again between 4pm to 10pm.

Rising electricity costs

In February, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) said electricity prices have soared by 307% over the past 13 years.

While Salga is relieved the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) only allowed Eskom to hike tariffs by 9.6%, it pointed out the increases far exceed inflation, especially since South Africans have had unreliable electricity supply since 2008.

Eskom had initially requested an increase of 20.5% for the 2022/2023 financial year.

