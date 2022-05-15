Load shedding to continue for the rest of the week

Citizen Reporter

Load shedding is set to continue on Sunday evening and for the rest of the week.

Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 pm until 10 pm on Sunday.

Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the same time.

The blackouts will then be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the week.

Breakdowns

The embattled power utility said the rolling blackouts were due to a shortage of generating capacity.

“Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Tutuka, Camden and Majuba power stations.

“A generating unit each at Hendrina and Majuba power stations returned to service today,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said it currently had 2 094MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 640MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

The parastatal appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 5 am – 9 am in the mornings and 4 pm – 10 pm in the evenings.

#PowerAlert1



Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/OGj4PQW0eM— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 15, 2022

