Load shedding: Eskom losing control speaks to poor management

Eskom faces the challenge of not being aware when it had to provide more people with electricity. All this speaks to poor management within the power utility.

Political analyst Levy Ndou Eskom had now failed its mandate to simply provide electricity. Photo: iStock
With seven consecutive evenings of load shedding as of last night, the lights are expected to stay off for the near future with Eskom unable to provide assurances for when this will change. Eskom revealed yesterday that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm tonight and tomorrow evening, and thereafter it will be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the week. According to Eskom, this was due to further loss of generating capacity with the demand high at those times. Future as dark as ever Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding only happened...

