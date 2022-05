Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 4 load shedding from 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, the embattled power utility announced that they would need to move from Stage 2 load shedding to Stage 4 from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday night.

It also said that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 8am to 10pm un Sunday as well as demand is higher than anticipated due to some units tripping.