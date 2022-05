Citizen Reporter

Eskom on Sunday morning announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 from 8am until 4pm. The announcement is welcome news as South Africa experienced its first winter snowfall on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon the embattled power utility moved the country to Stage 4 load shedding citing higher electricity demand than expected after several units tripped.

The country will, however, be moved to Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Sunday.