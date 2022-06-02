Eskom grid trembling, load shedding may be implemented at short notice

Faizel Patel

Eskom has warned that while no load shedding is currently anticipated, the power system is constrained and that rolling blackouts may be implemented at short notice during the evening, should there be any significant breakdowns.

The cold weather conditions have put a strain on the grid, with Eskom issuing a warning of the stability of the system, saying they’re barely managing to keep the lights on.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park suspended load shedding on Sunday, but barely 24 hours later implemented stage two load shedding.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsa has cautioned the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained on Thursday evening.

“Should there be any significant breakdowns, loadshedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peak of 17:00 – 22:00.”

“We currently have 3 101MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 149MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks,” Mantshathsa said.

The parastatal said it will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We would like to remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings,” Eskom said

