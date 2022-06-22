Eskom brings the weekend blues – Stage 2 blackouts to continue until Sunday

Citizen Reporter

Prepare for more blackouts for the rest of the week, as Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue until Sunday.

According to the power utility, stage 2 power cuts will be implemented between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday.

Thereafter, from Thursday until Sunday, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm until midnight.

Eskom said the rolling blackouts were due to the breakdown of four generation units on Wednesday morning, which contributed to the capacity constraints.

The parastatal warned the likelihood that the stage of further blackouts might need to be increased during the evening, if peak power demand is high.

“Eskom regrets to announce that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 10pm until midnight. Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm until midnight.”

Stage 2 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented between 10:00 and midnight tonight. From Thursday until Sunday Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until midnight. pic.twitter.com/gkGGwb5M58— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 22, 2022

