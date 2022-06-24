JUST IN: Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4

Citizen Reporter

Brace yourself for more rolling blackouts as Eskom announced on Friday morning that load shedding will be escalated from stage 2 to stage 4 power cuts.

The power utility said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 11 am until midnight on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented from 5 am until midnight.

Eskom said the escalation in the load shedding stages was due to unprotected strike action by some of its employees.

“It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead.”

